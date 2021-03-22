Gold rate today at Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam on 22 March 2021

Gold rates today on 22 March 2021: The gold rates have slashed at all major cities across the country on Monday. On MCX, the gold rate is at Rs. 46,080 with a slash of Rs. 10. The yellow metal prices differ depending on the cities, let's have a look at the time for the day.

Gold rate in Bangalore city for the ten grams of 22-carat remained at Rs. 42,240 with a fall of Rs. 10 and that of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 46,080 with a decrease of Rs. 10. While in the cosmopolitan city Hyderabad, the gold rate has been at Rs 42,240 with a slash of Rs. 10 per ten gram of 22-carat and 24-carat gold is at Rs. 46,080 with a hike of Rs. 10.





City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 42,240 Rs. 46,080 Rs.67,500 Hyderabad Rs. 42,240 Rs. 46,080 Rs.71,800 Kerala Rs. 42,240 Rs. 46,080 Rs.67,500 Vizag Rs. 42,240 Rs. 46,080 Rs.71,800

The gold rate in Kerala are at Rs 42,240 per 10 gram of 22 carats and the rate of ten grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 46,080 with a fall of Rs. 10. In Visakhapatnam, the gold rates have followed the same trends with Rs. 42,240 per ten grams of 22 carat with a slash of Rs. 10 and Rs. 46,080 per ten grams of 24 carats with Rs. 10 fall.

The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase. According to the experts, the gold and silver prices would further come down.