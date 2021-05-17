Gold rate today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam on 17 May 2021

Gold rate today on 17 May 2021: The gold rate today have been hiked at all major cities across the country on Monday. On MCX, the gold rate is at Rs. 48,990. The yellow metal prices have remained choppy in the last week.

Gold rate in Bangalore city for the ten grams of 22-carat remained at Rs. 44,910 with Rs. 10 hike and the price of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 48,990 with Rs 10 hike. In the cosmopolitan city Hyderabad, the gold rate has been at Rs 44,910 per ten gram of 22-carat and 24-carat gold is at Rs. 48,990 with a hike of Rs.10 on both the metals.

The gold rate in Kerala is at Rs 44,910 per 10 gram of 22 carats and the rate of ten grams of 24 carats is Rs. 48,990 with a hike of Rs 10. In Visakhapatnam, the gold rates have followed the same trends with Rs. 44,910 per ten grams of 22 carat and Rs. 48,990 per ten grams of 24 carats gold with a hike of Rs. 10.







City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 44,910 Rs. 48,990 Rs.71,000 Hyderabad Rs. 44,910 Rs. 48,990 Rs.76,000 Kerala Rs. 44,910 Rs. 48,990 Rs.71,000 Vizag Rs. 44,910 Rs. 48,990 Rs.76,000

Gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase.