Gold rate today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam slashes on 12 February 2021

Gold rates today on 12 February 2021: The gold rates slashed on Friday at all major cities across the country. On MCX, the gold rate is at Rs. 48,600 with a fall of Rs.210. The yellow metal prices in different cities for the day are as follows.

Gold rate in Bangalore City for the ten grams of 22-carat remained at Rs. 44,550 with a fall of Rs. 200 and that of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 48,600 with Rs. 210 fall. While in the cosmopolitan city Hyderabad, the gold rate has been at Rs 44,550 per ten gram of 22-carat and 24-carat gold is at Rs. 48,600 with Rs. 210 slash.





City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 44,550 Rs. 48,600 Rs.68,800 Hyderabad Rs. 44,550 Rs. 48,600 Rs.72,900 Kerala Rs. 44,550 Rs. 48,600 Rs.68,950 Vizag Rs. 44,550 Rs. 48,600 Rs.72,900

The gold rate in Kerala is at Rs 44,550 per 10 gram of 22 carats, and the rate of ten grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 48,600. In Visakhapatnam, the gold rates have followed the same trends with Rs. 44,550, and Rs. 48,600 per ten grams of 22 carats and 24 carats respectively.

The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned price is closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase.