Gold rate today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam spikes up on 6 June 2021

Gold rate today on 6 June 2021: The gold rate have surged hugely at all major cities across the country on Sunday after a huge fall on Saturday. On MCX, the gold rate is at Rs. 50,070 with a hike of Rs. 430. The gold rates have been choppy and remained all-time high in the last four-month and going further highs since the last four days. Let's have a look at today's gold rate at respective areas.





Gold rate in Bangalore city for the 10 grams of 22-carat is closed at Rs. 45,900 with a surge of Rs 400 and the gold rate of 10 gram of 24-carat is at Rs. 50,070 with a hike of Rs. 430. The gold rate in Hyderabad is holding at Rs 45,900 per 10 gram of 22-carat with a surge of Rs. 400 and 10 gram of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 50,070 with a surge of Rs. 430.





Gold rate in Kerala per 10 gram of 22 carat gold is at Rs. 45,900 and the gold rate of 10 gram of 24 carat is at Rs. 50,070 with a surge of Rs. 400 and Rs. 430 on both the metals. The gold rate in Visakhapatnam per 10 gram of both 22 carat is at Rs. 45,900 and and for 10 gram of 24 carat gold rate is Rs. 50,070 with a hike of Rs. 400 and Rs. 430.





On the other hand, silver rates have been surged by Rs. 800 per kilogram in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam closing at Rs. 76,300, and there is a hike of Rs. 800 at Bangalore and Kerala closing at Rs 71,600.





Gold rate across the major cities Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala and Visakhapatnam





City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 45,900 Rs. 50,070 Rs.71,600 Hyderabad Rs. 45,900 Rs. 50,070 Rs.76,300 Kerala Rs. 45,900 Rs. 50,070 Rs.71,600 Vizag Rs. 45,900 Rs. 50,070 Rs.76,300





Gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, Meanwhile, gold rate continue to fluctuate every day. Bullion market experts says there are many reasons for the gold rate to fluctuate. The change in international market currency prices, inflation, gold reserves at central banks, their interest rates, the coronavirus outbreak, the jewellery market, geographical tensions, trade wars and many other factors are said to have an impact on gold rate.

Investment on gold in Hyderabad





While coming to investment on gold in Hyderabad, there is a slight hesitation what to buy whether, gold, pearls or precious jewellery. However, the people of Hyderabad can opt for jewellery of various designs in myriad colours, followed by Bars and coins where there could be good margin in the bars. On the other hand, the people who have budget constraints can opt for periodic investments by going for installment basis for a period of 11 months.

