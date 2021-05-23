Gold rate today remain stable in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam on 23 May 2021

Gold rate today on 23 May 2021: The gold rate today have remained stable for second consecutive day at all major cities across the country on Sunday. On MCX, the gold rate is at Rs. 49,750. Gold rate in Bangalore city for ten grams of 22-carat remained at Rs. 45,600 and the price of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 49,750. In the cosmopolitan city Hyderabad, the gold rate has been at Rs 45,600 per ten gram of 22-carat and 24-carat gold is at Rs. 49,750.



The gold rate in Kerala is at Rs. 45,600 per 10 gram of 22 caragold rate today, gold rate, today gold rate, gold price today, latest gold prices, mcx gold price, gold price per gram, gold price per 10 gram, silver prices today, silver rates today, mcx silver prices, 24 karat gold price, 22 karat gold price, 1gram gold rate,1gram silver rate, gold rate today hyderabad, today gold rate in hyderabad, visakhapatnam gold rate, visakhapatnam gold price, gold rate today visakhapatnam, gold rate today bangalore, gold rate today in bangalore, gold rate today 22k, gold rate today kerala, gold rate today kerala 1 pavan, gold rate today kerala 22k, gold rate today vizag, gold, today gold rate in vizag, today gold rate vizag, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnamts and the rate of ten grams of 24 carats is Rs. 49,750. In Visakhapatnam, the gold rates have followed the same trends with Rs. 45,600 per ten grams of 22 carat and Rs. 49,750 per ten grams of 24 carats.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 45,600 Rs. 49,750 Rs.71,100 Hyderabad Rs. 45,600 Rs. 49,750 Rs.75,700 Kerala Rs. 45,600 Rs. 49,750 Rs.71,100 Vizag Rs. 45,600 Rs. 49,750 Rs.75,700

Gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase.