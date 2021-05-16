Gold rate today remains stable in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam on 16 May 2021

Gold rate today on 16 May 2021: The gold rate today have been hiked at all major cities across the country on Sunday. On MCX, the gold rate is at Rs. 48,980. The yellow metal prices have remained choppy in the last week.

Gold rate in Bangalore city for the ten grams of 22-carat remained at Rs. 44,900 with Rs. 250 hike and the price of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 48,980 with Rs 270 hike. In the cosmopolitan city Hyderabad, the gold rate has been at Rs 44,900 per ten gram of 22-carat and 24-carat gold is at Rs. 48,980 with a hike of Rs.250 and Rs. 270 on both the metals.

The gold rate in Kerala is at Rs 44,900 per 10 gram of 22 carats and the rate of ten grams of 24 carats is Rs. 48,980 with a hike of Rs 250 and Rs. 270. In Visakhapatnam, the gold rates have followed the same trends with Rs. 44,900 per ten grams of 22 carat and Rs. 48,980 per ten grams of 24 carats gold with a hike of Rs. 250 and Rs. 270..





City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 44,900 Rs. 48,980 Rs.71,000 Hyderabad Rs. 44,900 Rs. 48,980 Rs.76,000 Kerala Rs. 44,900 Rs. 48,980 Rs.71,000 Vizag Rs. 44,900 Rs. 48,980 Rs.76,000

Gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase. According to the experts, the gold and silver prices would further come down.