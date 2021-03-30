Gold rate today slashes at Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam on 30 March 2021

Gold rates today on 30 March 2021: The gold rates have once again surged at all major cities across the country on Tuesday. On MCX, the gold rate is at Rs. 45,490 with Rs. 230 fall. The yellow metal prices differ depending on the cities and have remained choppy in the last week. Let's have a look at the time for the day.

Gold rate in Bangalore city for the ten grams of 22-carat remained at Rs. 41,700 with Rs. 210 fall and that of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 45,490 with a fall of Rs. 230. In the cosmopolitan city Hyderabad, the gold rate has been at Rs 41,700 per ten gram of 22-carat and 24-carat gold is at Rs. 45,490 with a fall of Rs. 210 and Rs. 230.





The gold rate in Kerala are at Rs 41,700 per 10 gram of 22 carats and the rate of ten grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 45,490 with a fall of Rs. 210 and Rs. 230. In Visakhapatnam, the gold rates have followed the same trends with Rs. 41,700 per ten grams of 22 carat with Rs. 10 hike and Rs. 45,490 per ten grams of 24 carats with Rs. 210 and Rs. 230 fall.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 41,700 Rs. 45,490 Rs.65,700 Hyderabad Rs. 41,700 Rs. 45,490 Rs.69,300 Kerala Rs. 41,700 Rs. 45,490 Rs.65,700 Vizag Rs. 41,700 Rs. 45,490 Rs.69,300

The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase. According to the experts, the gold and silver prices would further come down.