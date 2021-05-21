Gold rate today surges in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai on 21 May 2021

Gold rate today on 21 May 2021: Gold rate today have been hiked at all major cities in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai. Gold rate in Delhi for 22-carat has remained at Rs. 46,930 with a hike of Rs 110 and that of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 50,830 with a hike of Rs. 110. In Chennai, the gold rate is at Rs 45,980 per ten gram of 22 carat with a hike of Rs. 210 and 24-carat gold is at Rs. 50,160 with a hike of Rs. 240.

The gold rate in Kolkata is at Rs. 46,850 per 10 gram of 22 carat with a hike of Rs 160 and the rate of ten grams of 24 carat is at Rs. 50,470 with a hike of Rs. 160. In Mumbai, the gold rate has been at Rs. 46,000 and Rs. 47,000 per ten grams of 22 carat and 24 carat with Rs. 350 hike.





City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 46,930 Rs. 50,930 Rs.72,300 Chennai Rs. 45,980 Rs. 50,160 Rs.76,900 Kolkata Rs. 46,850 Rs. 50,470 Rs.72,300 Mumbai Rs. 46,000 Rs. 47,000 Rs.72,300

Gold and silver prices have weakened at global markets, making the domestic prices in India also weak, resulting in the fall of prices. However, the gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment, and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned price is closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or an increase.