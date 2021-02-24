Gold rate today surges in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam on 24 February 2021

Gold rates today on 24 February 2021: The gold rates, have increased hugely on Wednesday at all major cities across the country. On MCX, the gold rate is at Rs. 47,840 with a spike of Rs. 650. As the yellow metal prices differ depending on the cities, let's have a look at the time for the day.



Gold rate in Bangalore City for the ten grams of 22-carat remained at Rs. 43,850 with a hike of Rs. 590 and that of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 47,840 with a hike of Rs. 650. While in the cosmopolitan city Hyderabad, the gold rate has been at Rs 43,850 per ten gram of 22-carat and 24-carat gold is at Rs. 47,840.





City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 43,850 Rs. 47,840 Rs.70,000 Hyderabad Rs. 43,850 Rs. 47,840 Rs.75,700 Kerala Rs. 43,850 Rs. 47,840 Rs.70,500 Vizag Rs. 43,850 Rs. 47,840 Rs.75,700

The gold rate in Kerala are stable at Rs 43,850 per 10 gram of 22 carats with a hike of Rs. 590, and the rate of ten grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 47,840 with a hike of Rs. 650. In Visakhapatnam, the gold rates have followed the same trends with Rs. 43,850, and Rs. 47,840 per ten grams of 22 carats and 24 carats respectively with a hike of Rs. 590 and Rs. 650. While the silver rates across the country has hiked at various cities.

The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase. According to the experts, the gold and silver prices would further come down.