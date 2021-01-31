Gold rates in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai today on 31 January 2021

Gold rate today on 31 January 2021: Gold rates have remained choppy on Sunday at all major cities On MCX, the gold rates have been at Rs. 49,950. Gold rate in Delhi for 22-carat has remained at Rs. 47,960 and that of 24 carat gold is at Rs. 52,310. In Chennai, the gold rate is at Rs 46,560 per ten gram of 22 carat with Rs. 10 increase and that of 24 carat is at Rs. 50,780.

The gold rates in Kolkata is at Rs. 48,330 per 10 gram of 22 carat and the rate of ten grams of 24 carat is at Rs. 51,030. In Mumbai, the gold rates have been at Rs. 47,960 and Rs. 48,960 per ten grams of 22 carat and 24 carat with increase of Rs. 160.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 47,960 Rs. 52,310 Rs.69,800 Chennai Rs. 46,560 Rs. 50,780 Rs.74,600 Kolkata Rs. 48,330 Rs. 51,030 Rs.69,800 Mumbai Rs. 47,950 Rs. 48,950 Rs.69,800

Gold and silver prices have weakened at global markets thus making the domestic prices in India also weak resulting in fall of price for last three days. However, the gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned price are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase.