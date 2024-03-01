Live
- Bollineni to quit TDP?
- No option except to quit party
- More priority to common devotees in Srikalahasti Brahmotsavams
- Officials told to ensure efficient water distribution in summer
- Civilians’ woes worsen as nighttime curbs are back at Eagle Chowk area
- BJP likely to announce first list of Lok Sabha candidates including 8 from Telangana
- CMR launches its 30th showroom at Hayathnagar
- AP Intermediate Exams begins in 1,559 centers across the state
- Caste Census Report Raises Concerns In Karnataka Congress
- New Delhi: DGCA’s stricter guidelines for alcohol testing of staff
Just In
Gold rates in Delhi today stable, check the rates on 01 March, 2024
Highlights
Gold rates in Delhi today have been stable.
Gold rates in Delhi on 01 March, 2024: Gold rates in Delhi today stable. The gold rate of 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 57,730 and the rate of ten grams of 24-carat is at Rs. 62,910 with a fall of Rs. 10.
The silver rate in Delhi city is at Rs. 74,500 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, the gold rate continues to be stable in the international market. Gold rates have seen fluctuations in the last couple of months during the wedding season and trading around Rs. 60,000 for ten grams of 24-carat gold and around Rs. 55,000 for ten grams of 22-carat gold.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS