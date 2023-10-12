Live
Gold rates in Delhi today stable, check the rates on 12 October, 2023
Gold rates in Delhi today have been stable.
Gold rates in Delhi on 12 October: Gold rates in Delhi today stable. The gold rate of 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 53,800 and the rate of ten grams of 24-carat is at Rs. 58,680.
While the silver rate in the capital city is Rs. 72,100 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, the gold rate continues to be stable in the international market. Gold rates have seen fluctuations in the last couple of months during the wedding season and trading around Rs. 60,000 for ten grams of 24-carat gold and around Rs. 55,000 for ten grams of 22-carat gold.
