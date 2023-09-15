Live
- Jaipur: Court sends Monu Manesar to 15-day judicial custody
- New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi to open mega exhibition centre in Dwarka
- Former MLA Arepalli Mohan quits BRS
- Karimnagar: Vivekananda Engineering College holds Matti Ganapati Rally
- Warangal: Congress gears up for Tukkuguda meet
- Warangal: People urged to maintain harmony in festivals
- Sircilla Medical College set for opening today
- New Delhi: Rubber farmers stage protest at Jantar Mantar
- PL Technicals Daily Morning Report - Sept 15
- Four dead, three injured as ambulance collides with parked tanker in Chittoor
Gold rates in Delhi today stable, check the rates on 13 September, 2023
Highlights
Gold rates in Delhi today have been stable.
Gold rates in Delhi on 13 September: Gold rates in Delhi today stable. The gold rate of 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 54,650 and the rate of ten grams of 24-carat is at Rs. 59,600.
While the silver rate in the capital city is Rs. 73,500 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, the gold rate continues to be stable in the international market. Gold rates have seen fluctuations in the last couple of months during the wedding season and trading around Rs. 60,000 for ten grams of 24-carat gold and around Rs. 55,000 for ten grams of 22-carat gold.
