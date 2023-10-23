Live
- PL Stock Report: Jindal Stainless (JDSL IN) - Q2FY24 Result Update – Strong volume led performance - BUY
- Fodder shortage hits Anantapur farmers
- PL Stock Report: Voltas (VOLT IN) - Q2FY24 Result Update – Margins contracted, focus on RAC market share - HOLD
- PL Stock Report: JSW Steel (JSTL IN) - Q2FY24 Result Update – Higher coking coal prices to haunt in 4Q - BUY
- Housing colonies yet to have infrastructure
- Kuppam: Ex-Cong MP slams PM for ‘supporting’ Israel
- CPI, CPM condemn CM’s remarks on oppn, media
- Kakinada: Rich tributes paid to SR Sankaran
- iPhone may get AI features with iOS 18; Find details
- Chittoor: Police nab three offenders
Just In
Gold rates in Delhi today stable, check the rates on 23 October, 2023
Highlights
Gold rates in Delhi today have been stable.
Gold rates in Delhi on 23 October: Gold rates in Delhi today stable. The gold rate of 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 56,750 and the rate of ten grams of 24-carat is at Rs. 61,900.
While the silver rate in the capital city is Rs. 75,300 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, the gold rate continues to be stable in the international market. Gold rates have seen fluctuations in the last couple of months during the wedding season and trading around Rs. 60,000 for ten grams of 24-carat gold and around Rs. 55,000 for ten grams of 22-carat gold.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS