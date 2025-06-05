Live
- IPL triumph: RCB-KSCA express deep regret over stampede tragedy
- Women’s hockey team to open Asia Cup 2025 campaign against Thailand
- Coco Gauff outlasts Keys in three-set battle to reach semis
- Elon Musk Learns Trump’s Loyalty Comes at a Price
- Zeenat Aman calls herself ‘an awful archivist’
- Bhagyashree and Dia Mirza mark World Environment Day with powerful messages on sustainability and climate action
- Today is World Environment Day: Plastic and hormones: Why women must rethink everyday choices
- AIIMS Delhi, IIT Delhi to establish Centre of Excellence for AI in healthcare
- Start over day: Embracing restart with hope and purpose
- Bengaluru Metro Sets New Ridership Record Amid RCB Victory Celebrations
Gold rates in Delhi today surges, check the rates on 5 June, 2025
Gold rates in Delhi today surged
The gold rates in Delhi surged on 5 June, 2025. Going by the rates today, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 91,450 with a hike of Rs. 400 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 99,590 with a hike of Rs. 430
While the Silver rate is at Rs. 1,04,000 per kilogram.
The gold rates in the international market have been fluctuating. Over the past few weeks gold rates have experienced a fall during the wedding season, fluctuating around Rs. 90,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 100,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase.