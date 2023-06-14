Live
- Rohit Sharma likely to lead team vs Windies but not certain to remain Test captain after tour
- Amit Shah to meet Rajamouli in his Telangana tour
- Nothing Phone (2) to launch on July 11: Expected price, design and specifications
- Modi's historic visit will solidify India-US ties: Blinken
- TIDCO colonies: Pending housing works will be completed soon says collector S Nagalakshmi
- AP EAPCET results 2023 to be released today, here is the link
- Siddipet: ‘Sale’ of day-old girl infant prevented, rescued
- CM KCR to lay foundation for extension of NIMS Hospital
- Telangana Govt. permits to increase ticket prices of ‘Adipurush;’ tickets will be available from Wednesday
- Lokesh concludes padayatra in YSR district
Gold rates in Hyderabad today remain stable, check the rates here
Gold rates in Hyderabad today remained stable without any change.
Gold rates in Hyderabad on Wednesday have been stable without any change in the prices. The gold rate of 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 55,400 and the rate of ten grams of 24-carat gold has also been stable and is trading at Rs.60,450. The Gold rates in the recent week are trading with a movement of Rs. 100
While the silver rate in the cosmopolitan city is at Rs. 79,200 per kilogram with a fall of Rs. 100.
Meanwhile, the gold rate continues to be stable in the international market. Gold rates have seen fluctuations in the last couple of months during the wedding season and trading around Rs. 60,000 for ten grams of 24-carat gold and around Rs. 55,000 for ten grams of 22-carat gold.
