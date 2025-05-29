Gold rates in Hyderabad today slashes check the rates on 29 May, 2025

Live
- India will treat terrorism and its promoters alike, says JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha in Indonesia
- CBI arrests junior passport assistant, agent for taking bribe in Mumbai
- Hyderabad IT Startup Appoints Dog as Chief Happiness Officer to Reduce Workplace Stress
- Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem Codes for May 29, 2025 Released
- Teenage Girl Killed In Home Invasion Attack In Tamil Nadu's Ranipet District
- Police Yogandhra programme held in Vijayawada
- Medical Professional's Criminal Network Expands Beyond Evidence Tampering
- Kavita takes dig at KTR questioning celebrations in US
- IPL 2025 Playoffs Begin: Punjab Kings Face RCB in Qualifier-1, Chance for New Champion
Gold rates in Hyderabad today slashed
The gold rates today slashed in Hyderabad on 29 May, 2025. Going by the rates today, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs. 88,950 with a fall of Rs. 400 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 97,040 with a fall of Rs. 440
While the Silver rate is at Rs. 1,10,900 per kilogram.
The gold rates in the international market have been fluctuating. Over the past few weeks gold rates have experienced a fall during the wedding season, fluctuating around Rs. 90,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 1,00,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase.