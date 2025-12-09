  1. Home
  2. Business
Business

Gold rates in Vijayawada today slashes, check the rates on 9 Dec, 2025

  • Created On:  9 Dec 2025 10:30 AM IST
Gold Rates in Hyderabad Rise; 100g 24K Gold Crosses Rs 1 Lakh
X

Gold Rates in Hyderabad Rise; 100g 24K Gold Crosses Rs 1 Lakh

Gold rates in Vijayawada today slashed

The gold rates today slashed in Vijayawada on 9 Dec, 2025. Going by the rates today, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs. 1,19,250 with a fall of Rs. 300 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 1,30,090 with a fall of Rs 330.

While the Silver rate is at Rs. 1,99,000 per kilogram.

The gold rates in the international market have been fluctuating. Over the past few weeks gold rates have experienced a fall during the wedding season, fluctuating around Rs. 1,20,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 1,30,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.

The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase.

Tags

Gold ratesGold rates today in VijayawadaGold priceSilverBusiness news
Next Story

Crime

More

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

How Accounting Internships Are Building a More Skilled and Job-Ready Workforce

How Accounting Internships Are Building a More Skilled and Job-Ready Workforce

National News

More
Share it
X