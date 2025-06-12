Live
- Halder Venture Limited FY25 overview: Standalone profit soars 106%, revenue grows 19% amid strategic acquisitions
- iOS 26 Brings Exclusive AI-Powered Features to iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Series
- South Korea: Air Force grounds KF-16 fighter jets following Alaska accident
- Development and Welfare are priority for govt, asserts AP CM Chandrababu
- Heatwave: People asked to stay indoors during peak hours
- Delhi Zoo partners with Vantara to strengthen animal care
- SSP chief slapped by party worker at event
- Meharda gets addl charge as Raj DGP
- Gang-rape of minor in MP: Cong says case being suppressed
- Southwest monsoon to regain momentum over Karnataka and Konkan
Gold rates in Vijayawada today surges check the rates on 12 June, 2025
Gold rates in Vijayawada today surged
The gold rates today surged in Vijayawada on 12 June, 2025. Going by the rates today, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs. 91,000 with a hike of Rs. 800 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 99,280 with a hike of Rs. 880.
While the Silver rate is at Rs. 1,18,900 per kilogram.
The gold rates in the international market have been fluctuating. Over the past few weeks gold rates have experienced a fall during the wedding season, fluctuating around Rs. 90,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 1,00,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase.