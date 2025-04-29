Live
- Parshuram Jayanti 2025: Date, Rituals & Significance
- Dr. Latha TS Appointed Senior Executive Vice President of Public Relations Council of India
- High Court quashes FIR against Infosys co-founder
- Don’t ask candidates to remove sacred thread, mangalsutra: Min
- CM just wanted to convey that Indians are peace lovers
- Duolingo Embraces AI, Begins Phasing Out Contract Workers
- Tomato farmers in Chikkaballapur get dismal prices despite record harvest
- BJP Condemns Congress for 'Grotesque' Use of Prime Minister Modi's Image
- Womens’ protest shakes CM in rally leading to ruckus
- Turkey Denies Sending Weapons to Pakistan Amid Tensions Over Pahalgam Attack
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today surges check the rates on 29 April, 2025
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today surged
The gold rates today surged in Visakhapatnam on 29 April, 2025. Going by the rates today, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs. 89,800 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is trading at Rs. 97,970.
While the Silver rate is at Rs. 1,11,000 per kilogram.
The gold rates in the international market have been fluctuating. Over the past few weeks gold rates have experienced a fall during the wedding season, fluctuating around Rs. 90, 000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 1,00,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase.