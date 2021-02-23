Gold rates sees a sudden spike on Tuesday across the country

Gold rates which had been falling for a few days in the country, have been rising again. In Delhi, the gold rate of 22 carats has touched Rs 46,900 on February 10 and come down to Rs 45,150 on February 19. Gold prices have been rising again for the past two days and rose by Rs 590 to Rs 46,000 in the national capital today evening. On the other hand, silver prices are also rising.

In the Hyderabad market, 10 gram 24-carat gold rose by Rs 650 to Rs. 47,840. At the same time, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold used in jewellery making rose by Rs 590 to Rs 43,850. Along with the gold rates, the silver rates also fell. In Hyderabad, silver rose by Rs 1,300 to Rs 72,300 per kg. Gold prices in the domestic market will fluctuate in line with the global markets. Experts predicts these prices are likely to rise further in the future.