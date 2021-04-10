Gold rates today hikes in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai on 10 April 2021

Gold rate today on 10 April 2021: Gold rates today have hiked at all major cities in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai. Gold rate in Delhi for 22-carat has remained at Rs. 45,170 with a hike of Rs. 20 and that of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 49,270 with a hike of Rs. 20. In Chennai, the gold rate is at Rs 43,800 per ten gram of 22 carat with Rs. 410 increase and 24-carat gold are at Rs. 47,780 with Rs. 380 increase.

The gold rates in Kolkata is at Rs. 45,450 per 10 gram of 22 carat with an increase of Rs. 20 and the rate of ten grams of 24 carat is at Rs. 48,150 with an increase of Rs. 20. In Mumbai, the gold rates have been at Rs. 44,570 and Rs. 45,570 per ten grams of 22 carat and 24 carat with Rs. 20 hike.





City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) Silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 45,170 Rs. 49,270 Rs.67,000 Chennai Rs. 43,800 Rs. 47,870 Rs.71,600 Kolkata Rs. 45,450 Rs. 48,150 Rs.67,000 Mumbai Rs. 44,570 Rs. 45,570 Rs.67,000

Gold and silver prices have weakened at global markets, making the domestic prices in India also weak, resulting in the fall of prices. However, the gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment, and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned price is closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or an increase.