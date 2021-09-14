Gold rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai - 14 September 2021
Highlights
Gold rates today, 14 September 2021: Gold rates in Delhi per 10 grams of 22 carats is Rs. 46,140 and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 50,340.
Gold rates today, 14 September 2021: Gold rates today at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai have remained stable. The gold rates in Delhi for 10 grams of 22-carat have remained at Rs. 46,140 and that of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 50,340. The gold rates in Chennai per 10 gram of 22 carats is at Rs 44,390 and the gold rate of 24-carat is at Rs. 48,390.
The gold rates in Kolkata per 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 46,550 and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 49,250 with a hike of Rs. 110 on both metals. The gold rates in Mumbai per 10 grams of 22 carats have been at Rs. 46,010 and Rs. 47,010 per 10 grams of 24 carats. Meanwhile, the silver rates have been at Rs 63,400 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, and in Chennai silver rate is at Rs. 67,800.
The gold and silver rates mentioned here are due at 8 am and continue to fluctuate every day. Bullion market experts say there are many reasons for the gold rate to fluctuate, such as the change in international market currency prices, inflation, gold reserves at central banks, their interest rates, the jewellery market, geographical tensions, trade wars, and many other factors are said to impact the gold rate. The gold rates have been decreasing as the Federal Reserves hinted over the rise in interest rates.
|
City
|22 carat Gold (10gms)
|24 carat Gold (10gms)
|silver (1kg)
|Delhi
|Rs. 46,140
|Rs. 50,340
|Rs.63,400
|Chennai
|Rs. 44,390
|Rs. 48,390
|Rs.67,800
|Kolkata
|Rs. 46,550
|Rs. 49,250
|Rs.63,400
|Mumbai
|Rs. 46,010
|Rs. 47,010
|Rs.63,400
