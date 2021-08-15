Gold rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai hikes - 15 August 2021
Gold rates today, 15 August 2021: Gold rates in Delhi per 10 grams of 22 carats is Rs. 46,150 and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 50,350.
Gold rates today, 15bAugust 2021: Gold rates today at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai have hiked. Going by the rates, gold rates in Delhi for 10 grams of 22-carat have remained at Rs. 46,150 with Rs 300 hike and that of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 50,350 with Rs. 330 hike. The gold rates in Chennai per 10 gram of 22 carats is at Rs 44,350 with a hike of Rs. 400 and the gold rate of 24-carat is at Rs. 48,380 with a hike of Rs. 430.
City
22 carat Gold (10gms)
24 carat Gold (10gms)
silver (1kg)
Delhi
Rs. 46,150
Rs. 50,350
Rs.63,200
Chennai
Rs. 44,350
Rs. 48,380
Rs.68,200
Kolkata
Rs. 46,350
Rs. 49,050
Rs.63,200
Mumbai
Rs. 46,150
Rs. 47,150
Rs.63,200