Gold rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai on 05 April 2021

Gold rate today on 05 April 2021: Gold rates today have hiked at all major cities in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai. Gold rate in Delhi for 22-carat has remained at Rs. 44,410 and that of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 48,450 with an hike of Rs. 10. In Chennai, the gold rate is at Rs 42,780 per ten gram of 22 carat with Rs. 100 increase and 24-carat gold is at Rs. 46,670 with Rs. 10 increase.

The gold rates in Kolkata is at Rs. 44,780 per 10 gram of 22 carat with Rs. 10 increase and the rate of ten grams of 24 carat is at Rs. 47,470 with Rs. 10 hike. In Mumbai, the gold rates have been at Rs. 43,910 and Rs. 44,910 per ten grams of 22 carat and 24 carat.

Gold and silver prices have weakened at global markets, making the domestic prices in India also weak, resulting in the fall of prices. However, the gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment, and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned price is closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or an increase.