Gold rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai on 07 April 2021

Gold rate today on 07 April 2021: Gold rates today have remained choppy at all major cities in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai. Gold rate in Delhi for 22-carat has remained at Rs. 44,550 and that of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 48,600 with s hike of Rs.140 and Rs. 150. In Chennai, the gold rate is at Rs 42,570 per ten gram of 22 carat with Rs. 10 decrease and 24-carat gold is at Rs. 46,450 with Rs. 10 decrease.

The gold rates in Kolkata is at Rs. 44,630 per 10 gram of 22 carat with Rs. 10 increase and the rate of ten grams of 24 carat is at Rs. 47,320 with a hike of Rs. 10. In Mumbai, the gold rates have been at Rs. 44,200 and Rs. 45,200 per ten grams of 22 carat and 24 carat.

Gold and silver prices have weakened at global markets, making the domestic prices in India also weak, resulting in the fall of prices. However, the gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment, and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned price is closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or an increase

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 44,550 Rs. 48,600 Rs.65,000 Chennai Rs. 42,570 Rs. 46,450 Rs.69,300 Kolkata Rs. 44,610 Rs. 47,300 Rs.65,000 Mumbai Rs. 44,200 Rs. 45,200 Rs.65,000

