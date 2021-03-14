Gold rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai on 14 March 2021

Gold rate today on 14 March 2021: Gold rates today have slashed at all major cities in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai. On MCX, the gold rates have been at Rs. 45,820 with a hike of Rs. 170. Gold rate in Delhi for 22-carat has remained at Rs. 44,160 with a hike of Rs. 150 and that of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 48,160 with a hike of Rs. 170. In Chennai, the gold rate is at Rs 42,300 per ten gram of 22 carat with Rs. 500 increase and 24-carat gold at Rs. 46,150 with a slash of Rs. 550.





City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 44,160 Rs. 48,160 Rs.66,900 Chennai Rs. 42,300 Rs. 46,150 Rs.71,400 Kolkata Rs. 44,290 Rs. 46,930 Rs.66,900 Mumbai Rs. 43,860 Rs. 44,860 Rs.66,900

The gold rates in Kolkata is at Rs. 44,290 per 10 gram of 22 carat with a fall of Rs. 10 and the rate of ten grams of 24 carat is at Rs. 46,930 with a fall of Rs. 10. In Mumbai, the gold rates have been at Rs. 43,860 and Rs. 44,860 per ten grams of 22 carat and 24 carat with a hike of Rs. 330.

Gold and silver prices have weakened at global markets, making the domestic prices in India also weak, resulting in the fall of prices. However, the gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment, and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned price is closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or an increase.