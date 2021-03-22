Gold rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai on 22 March 2021

Gold rate today on 22 March 2021: Gold rates today have hiked at all major cities in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai. On MCX, the gold rates have been at Rs. 46,080. Gold rate in Delhi for 22-carat has remained at Rs. 44,390 with a fall of Rs. 10 and that of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 48,390 with Rs. 50 hike. In Chennai, the gold rate is at Rs 42,490 per ten gram of 22 carat with Rs. 10 decrease and 24-carat gold at Rs. 46,350 with Rs. 10 decrease.

The gold rates in Kolkata is at Rs. 44,550 per 10 gram of 22 carat with Rs. 10 fall and the rate of ten grams of 24 carat is at Rs. 47,220 with Rs. 10 fall. In Mumbai, the gold rates have been at Rs. 43,920 and Rs. 44,920 per ten grams of 22 carat and 24 carat with a decrease of Rs. 10





City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 44,390 Rs. 48,390 Rs.67,500 Chennai Rs. 42,490 Rs. 46,350 Rs.71,800 Kolkata Rs. 44,550 Rs. 47,220 Rs.67,500 Mumbai Rs. 43,920 Rs. 44,920 Rs.67,500

Gold and silver prices have weakened at global markets, making the domestic prices in India also weak, resulting in the fall of prices. However, the gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment, and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned price is closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or an increase.