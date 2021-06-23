Gold rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai on 23 June 2021

Gold rates today on 23 June 2021: Gold rates today have remained choppy in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai. Gold rate in Delhi for 10 gram of 22-carat has remained at Rs. 46,250 with a surge of Rs. 150 and that of 10 gram of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 50,340 with Rs. 40 hike. The gold rates in Chennai are at Rs 44,400 per 10 gram of 22 carats with a surge of Rs. 50 and the gold rate of 24-carat gold are at Rs. 48,440 with a surge of Rs. 60.



The gold rates in Kolkata are at Rs. 46,270 per 10 grams of 22 carats with a slash of Rs. 10 and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 48,970 with a fall of Rs. 10. The gold rates in Mumbai, the metropolitan city, have been at Rs. 46,120 and Rs. 47,120 per 10 grams of both 22 carats and 24 carats with a fall of Rs. 100



Meanwhile, the silver rates have been at Rs 67,800 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi and the silver rate at Chennai is at Rs. 73,000.



The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am and continue to fluctuate every day. Bullion market experts say there are many reasons for the gold rate to fluctuate, such as the change in international market currency prices, inflation, gold reserves at central banks, their interest rates, the jewellery market, geographical tensions, trade wars, and many other factors are said to impact the gold rate. The gold rates have been decreasing as the Federal Reserves hinted over the rise in interest rates.



Gold rate at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai are as follows

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 46,250 Rs. 50,340 Rs.67,800 Chennai Rs. 44,400 Rs. 48,440 Rs.73,000 Kolkata Rs. 46,270 Rs. 48,970 Rs.67,800 Mumbai Rs. 46,120 Rs. 47,120 Rs.67,800



