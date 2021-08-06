Gold rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai slashes- 06 August 2021

Gold rates today, 06 August 2021: Gold rates today at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai have seen a fall. Going by the rates, gold rates in Delhi for 10 grams of 22-carat have remained at Rs. 46,950 with a fall of Rs. 90 and that of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 51,220 with a fall of Rs. 100. The gold rates in Chennai per 10 gram of 22 carats is at Rs 45,260 with a fall of Rs. 70 and the gold rate of 24-carat is at Rs. 49,380 with a fall of Rs. 70.



The gold rates in Kolkata per 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 47,300 with a hike of Rs. 10 and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 49,900 with a hike of Rs. 90. The gold rates in Mumbai per 10 grams of 22 carats have been at Rs. 46,970 and Rs. 47,970 per 10 grams of 24 carats with a fall of Rs. 20. Meanwhile, the silver rates have been at Rs 67,600 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, and in Chennai silver rate is at 72,300. The gold and silver rates mentioned here are due at 8 am and continue to fluctuate every day. Bullion market experts say there are many reasons for the gold rate to fluctuate, such as the change in international market currency prices, inflation, gold reserves at central banks, their interest rates, the jewellery market, geographical tensions, trade wars, and many other factors are said to impact the gold rate. The gold rates have been decreasing as the Federal Reserves hinted over the rise in interest rates. Gold rates at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai are as follows.



City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 46,950 Rs. 51,220 Rs.67,600 Chennai Rs. 45,260 Rs. 49,380 Rs.72,300 Kolkata Rs. 47,300 Rs. 49,900 Rs.67,600 Mumbai Rs. 46,970 Rs. 47,970 Rs.67,600