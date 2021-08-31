  • Menu
Gold rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai slashes - 31 August 2021

Gold rates today, 31 August 2021: Gold rates in Delhi per 10 grams of 22 carats is Rs. 46,600 and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 50,800.

Gold rates today, 31 August 2021: Gold rates today at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai have slashed. The gold rates in Delhi for 10 grams of 22-carat have remained at Rs. 46,600 with a fall of Rs. 110 and that of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 50,800 with a fall of Rs. 140. The gold rates in Chennai per 10 gram of 22 carats is at Rs 44,880 with a fall of Rs. 200 and the gold rate of 24-carat is at Rs. 48,960 with Rs. 22 fall.

The gold rates in Kolkata per 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 46,950 with Rs. 160 fall and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 49,650 with a fall of Rs. 160. The gold rates in Mumbai per 10 grams of 22 carats have been at Rs. 46,500 and Rs. 47,500 per 10 grams of 24 carats with a fall of Rs. 160. Meanwhile, the silver rates have been at Rs 63,600 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, and in Chennai silver rate is at Rs. 68,300.
The gold and silver rates mentioned here are due at 8 am and continue to fluctuate every day. Bullion market experts say there are many reasons for the gold rate to fluctuate, such as the change in international market currency prices, inflation, gold reserves at central banks, their interest rates, the jewellery market, geographical tensions, trade wars, and many other factors are said to impact the gold rate. The gold rates have been decreasing as the Federal Reserves hinted over the rise in interest rates.
Gold rates at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai are as follows.
City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg)
Delhi Rs. 46,710 Rs. 50,940 Rs.63,600
Chennai Rs. 45,080 Rs. 49,180 Rs.68,400
Kolkata Rs. 47,110 Rs. 49,810 Rs.63,600
Mumbai Rs. 46,660 Rs. 47,660 Rs.63,600

