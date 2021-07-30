Gold rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai surges - 30 July 2021

Gold rates today, 30 July 2021: Gold rates today surged at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai. Going by the rates, gold rates in Delhi for 10 grams of 22-carat have remained at Rs. 47,060 with a hike of Rs. 110 and that of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 51,340 with a hike of Rs. 120. The gold rates in Chennai per 10 gram of 22 carats is at Rs 45,310 with a hike of Rs. 100 and the gold rate of 24-carat is at Rs. 49,430 with a hike of Rs. 110.



The gold rates in Kolkata per 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 47,370 with a surge of Rs. 110 and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 50,070 with a hike of 120. The gold rates in Mumbai per 10 grams of 22 carats have been at Rs. 47,080 and Rs. 48,080 per 10 grams of 24 carats on both metals with a hike of Rs. 240. Meanwhile, the silver rates have been at Rs 67,210 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, and Chennai. The gold and silver rates mentioned here are due at 8 am and continue to fluctuate every day. Bullion market experts say there are many reasons for the gold rate to fluctuate, such as the change in international market currency prices, inflation, gold reserves at central banks, their interest rates, the jewellery market, geographical tensions, trade wars, and many other factors are said to impact the gold rate. The gold rates have been decreasing as the Federal Reserves hinted over the rise in interest rates. Gold rates at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai are as follows.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 47,060 Rs. 51,340 Rs.67,210 Chennai Rs. 45,310 Rs. 49,430 Rs.67,210 Kolkata Rs. 47,370 Rs. 50,070 Rs.67,210 Mumbai Rs. 47,080 Rs. 48,080 Rs.67,210