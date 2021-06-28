Top
  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Business

Gold rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai surges on 28 June 2021

Gold rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai surges on 28 June 2021
x

Gold rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai surges on 28 June 2021

Highlights

Gold rates today have remained choppy in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai. Gold rate in Delhi for 10 gram of 22-carat has remained at Rs. 46,260 with a hike of Rs. 100 and that of 10 gram of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 50,310 with a hike of Rs. 10.

Gold rates today on 28 June 2021: Gold rates today have remained choppy in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai. Gold rate in Delhi for 10 gram of 22-carat has remained at Rs. 46,260 with a hike of Rs. 100 and that of 10 gram of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 50,310 with a hike of Rs. 10. The gold rates in Chennai are at Rs 44,460 per 10 gram of 22 carats with a hike of Rs. 10 and the gold rate of 24-carat gold are at Rs. 48,500 with a hike of Rs. 10.

The gold rates in Kolkata are at Rs. 46,670 per 10 grams of 22 carats without change and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 49,220 with Rs. 20 hike on both metals. The gold rates in Mumbai, the metropolitan city, have been at Rs. 46,160 and Rs. 47,160 per 10 grams of both 22 carats and 24 carats with a hike of Rs. 10.

Meanwhile, the silver rates have been at Rs 68,300 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi and the silver rate at Chennai is at Rs. 73,400 with a hike of Rs. 300.

The gold and silver rates mentioned here are due at 8 am and continue to fluctuate every day. Bullion market experts say there are many reasons for the gold rate to fluctuate, such as the change in international market currency prices, inflation, gold reserves at central banks, their interest rates, the jewellery market, geographical tensions, trade wars, and many other factors are said to impact the gold rate. The gold rates have been decreasing as the Federal Reserves hinted over the rise in interest rates.

Gold rate at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai are as follows

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg)
Delhi Rs. 46,260 Rs. 50,360 Rs.67,900
Chennai Rs. 44,460 Rs. 48,500 Rs.73,400
Kolkata Rs. 46,670 Rs. 49,220 Rs.67,900
Mumbai Rs. 46,160 Rs. 47,160 Rs.67,900

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X