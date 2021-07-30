Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam - 30 July 2021

Gold rates today, 30 July 2021: Gold rates today have surged on Friday at all major cities Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam. Going by the prices, Gold rates in Bangalore city for 10 grams of 22-carat is closed at Rs. 44,910 with a hike of Rs. 110 and the gold rates of 10 grams of 24-carat are at Rs. 49,000 with a hike of Rs. 120. The gold rates in Hyderabad are also holding at Rs 44,910 per 10 gram of 22-carat with a hike of Rs. 110 and 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 49,000 with a hike of Rs. 120.



Gold rates in Kerala per 10 gram of 22-carat is at Rs. 44,910 with a hike of Rs. 110 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is Rs. 49,000 with a surge of Rs. 120. The gold rates in Visakhapatnam followed the same trends with Rs. 44,910 per 10 gram of 22 carats with a hike of Rs. 110 and Rs. 49,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold with a hike of Rs.120. On the other hand, silver rates in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam per one kg have been at Rs. 67,210 and at Bangalore and Kerala and silver rates closed at Rs 67,210. The gold rates in global markets have been lower amid the rise in the US Dollar while in India, after the lifting of the lockdown, the gold rate has been increased. Gold rates across the major cities Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 44,910 Rs. 49,000 Rs.67,210 Hyderabad Rs. 44,910 Rs. 49,000 Rs.67,210 Kerala Rs. 44,910 Rs. 49,000 Rs.67,210 Visakhapatnam Rs. 44,910 Rs. 49,000 Rs.67,210