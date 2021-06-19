Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam slashes on 19 June 2021

Gold rates today on 19 June 2021: Gold rates today have been slashed further on Saturday at all major cities across the country with a huge margin of Rs. 610. The gold rate had fallen more than 2% due to the U.S. Federal Reserve has hinted about the rise in interest rates.

Gold rates in Bangalore city for the 10 grams of 22-carat is closed at Rs. 44,240 with a fall of Rs. 610 and the gold rate of 10 gram of 24-carat is at Rs. 48.260 with a fall of Rs. 670. The gold rates in Hyderabad are holding at Rs 44,240 per 10 gram of 22-carat with a slash of Rs. 610 and 10 grams of 24-carat gold are at Rs. 48,260 with a fall of Rs. 670.

Gold rates in Kerala per 10 gram of 22-carat gold are at Rs. 44,240 with Rs. 610 fall and the gold rate of 10 gram of 24 carats is at Rs. 48,260 with a fall of Rs. 670. The gold rates in Visakhapatnam followed the same trends with Rs. 44,240 per 10 gram of 22 carats and Rs. 48,260 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold with a slash of Rs. 610 and Rs. 670 on both metals.

On the other hand, silver rates per kilogram in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam have been at Rs. 74,100 with Rs. 100 hike, and at Bangalore and Kerala, silver rates closed at Rs 67,600 with a fall of Rs. 2700.

Gold rate across the major cities Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam.





City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) Silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 44,240 Rs. 48,260 Rs.67,600 Hyderabad Rs. 44,240 Rs. 48,260 Rs.74,100 Kerala Rs. 44,240 Rs. 48,260 Rs.67,600 Vizag Rs. 44,240 Rs. 48,260 Rs.74,100

Gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, which will fluctuate at every moment every day. Bullion market experts say gold rates depend on the global gold rates affected by many international factors, including inflation, change in global prices, central bank gold reserve, fluctuating interest rates, and jewellery markets.

Investment in gold in Hyderabad

While investing in gold in Hyderabad, there is a slight hesitation about buying gold, pearls, or precious jewellery. However, the people of Hyderabad can opt for the jewellery of various designs in myriad colours, followed by Bars and coins where there could be a good margin in the bars. On the other hand, the people who have budget constraints can opt for periodic investments by going on an installment basis for 11 months.