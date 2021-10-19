Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam surges - 19 October 2021

Gold rates today, 19 October 2021: Gold rates today have been surged at all major cities in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam. The Gold rates in Bangalore city for 10 grams of 22-carat is closed at Rs. 44,300 with a hike of of Rs. 110 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24-carat are at Rs. 48,330 with a hike of Rs. 120. The gold rates in Hyderabad are holding at Rs 44,300 per 10 gram 22 carat with a hike of Rs. 110 and 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 48,330 with a hike of Rs. 120.



Gold rates in Kerala per 10 gram of 22-carat are at Rs. 44,300 with a hike of Rs. 110 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 48,330 with a hike of Rs. 130. The gold rates in Visakhapatnam followed the same trends with Rs. 44,300 per 10 gram of 22 carats with a hike of Rs. 130 and 10 grams of 24 carat gold is at Rs. 48,330 with a hike of Rs. 120. On the other hand, silver rates in Hyderabad, Kerala and Visakhapatnam per one kilogram have been at Rs. 67,500 and at Bangalore, the silver rates closed at Rs 63,600. The gold rates in global markets have been lower amid the rise in the US Dollar while in India, after the lifting of the lockdown, the gold rate has been increased. Gold rates across the major cities Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam



City 22 carat gold 10 gms 24 carat 10gms silver per 1 kg Hyderabad Rs. 44,300 Rs. 48,330 Rs. 67,500 Bangalore Rs. 44,300 Rs. 48,330 Rs 63,600 Kerala Rs. 44,300 Rs. 48,330 Rs. 67,500 Visakhapatnam Rs. 44,300 Rs. 48,330 Rs. 67,500