Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam surges - 25 August 2021

Gold rates today, 25 August 2021: Gold rates today have slashed on Wednesday at all major cities in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam. Going by the prices, Gold rates in Bangalore city for 10 grams of 22-carat is closed at Rs. 44,460 with a hike of Rs. 210 and the gold rates of 10 grams of 24-carat are at Rs. 48,500 with a surge of Rs. 230. The gold rates in Hyderabad are also holding at Rs 44,460 per 10 gram of 22-carat with a hike of Rs. 210 and 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 48,500 with a surge of Rs. 230.



On the other hand, silver rates in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam per one kg have been at Rs. 67,700 and at Bangalore and Kerala and silver rates closed at Rs 63,400. Gold rates in global markets have been lower amid the rise in the US Dollar while in India, after the lifting of the lockdown, the gold rate has been increased.



City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 44,460 Rs. 48,500 Rs.63,400 Hyderabad Rs. 44,460 Rs. 48,500 Rs.67,700 Kerala Rs. 44,460 Rs. 48,500 Rs.63,400 Visakhapatnam Rs. 44,460 Rs. 48,500 Rs.67,700