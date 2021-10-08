Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam surges 8 October 2021

Gold rates today, 8 October 2021: Gold rates today have surged at all major cities in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam. The Gold rates in Bangalore city for 10 grams of 22-carat is closed at Rs. 43,800 with a hike of Rs. 200 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24-carat are at Rs. 47,780 with a hike of Rs. 220. The gold rates in Hyderabad are holding at Rs 43,800 per 10 gram 22 carat with a hike of Rs. 200 and 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 47,780 with a hike of Rs. 220.



Gold rates in Kerala per 10 gram of 22-carat are at Rs. 43,800 with a hike of Rs. 200 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 47,780 with a hike of Rs. 220. The gold rates in Visakhapatnam followed the same trends with Rs. 43,800 per 10 gram of 22 carats with a hike of Rs. 200 and 10 grams of 24 carat gold is at Rs. 47,780 with a hike of Rs. 220.

On the other hand, silver rates in Hyderabad, Kerala and Visakhapatnam per one kilogram have been at Rs. 65,200 and at Bangalore, the silver rates closed at Rs 61,200.

The gold rates in global markets have been lower amid the rise in the US Dollar while in India, after the lifting of the lockdown, the gold rate has been increased.

Gold rates across the major cities Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) Silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 43,800 Rs. 47,780 Rs.61,200 Hyderabad Rs. 43,800 Rs. 47,780 Rs.65,200 Kerala Rs. 43,800 Rs. 47,780 Rs.65,200 Visakhapatnam Rs. 43,800 Rs. 47,780 Rs.65,200

Investment in gold in Hyderabad

While investing in gold in Hyderabad, there is a slight hesitation about buying gold, pearls, or precious jewellery. However, the people of Hyderabad can opt for the jewellery of various designs in myriad colours, followed by Bars and coins where there could be a good margin. On the other hand, the people who have budget constraints can opt for periodic investments by going on an installment basis for 11 months.