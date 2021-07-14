Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam surges on 14 July 2021
Gold rates today on 15 July 2021: Gold rates today have hiked on Wednesday at all major cities Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam. Gold rates in Bangalore city for the 10 grams of 22-carat is closed at Rs. 44,800 with a hike of Rs. 150 and the gold rates of 10 grams of 24-carat are at Rs. 48,880 with a surge of Rs. 160. The gold rates in Hyderabad are also holding at Rs 44,800 per 10 gram of 22-carat with a surge of Rs. 150 and 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 48,800 with a surge of Rs. 160.
Gold rates in Kerala per 10 gram of 22-carat gold are at Rs. 44,800 with a hike of Rs. 150 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is Rs. 48,880 with a hike of Rs. 160.. The gold rates in Visakhapatnam followed the same trends with Rs. 44,800 per 10 gram of 22 carats with a surge of Rs. 150 and Rs. 48,880 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold with a surge of Rs. 160.
On the other hand, silver rates in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam per one kg have been at Rs. 74,400 with a hike of Rs. 600 nd at Bangalore and Kerala, silver rates closed at Rs 69,400 with a hike of Rs. 300.
The gold rates in global markets have been lower amid the rise in the US Dollar while in India, after the lifting of the lockdown, the gold rate has been increased.
Gold rates across the major cities Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam.
|City
|22 carat Gold (10gms)
|24 carat Gold (10gms)
|silver (1kg)
|Bangalore
|Rs. 44,800
|Rs. 48,880
|Rs.69,400
|Hyderabad
|Rs. 44,800
|Rs. 48,880
|Rs.74,400
|Kerala
|Rs. 44,800
|Rs. 48,880
|Rs.69,400
|Vizag
|Rs. 44,800
|Rs. 48,880
|Rs.74,400
Investment in gold in Hyderabad
While investing in gold in Hyderabad, there is a slight hesitation about buying gold, pearls, or precious jewellery. However, the people of Hyderabad can opt for the jewellery of various designs in myriad colours, followed by Bars and coins where there could be a good margin. On the other hand, the people who have budget constraints can opt for periodic investments by going on an installment basis for 11 months.
