Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam surges on 14 July 2021

Gold rates today on 15 July 2021: Gold rates today have hiked on Wednesday at all major cities Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam.



The gold rates in global markets have been lower amid the rise in the US Dollar while in India, after the lifting of the lockdown, the gold rate has been increased.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 44,800 Rs. 48,880 Rs.69,400 Hyderabad Rs. 44,800 Rs. 48,880 Rs.74,400 Kerala Rs. 44,800 Rs. 48,880 Rs.69,400 Vizag Rs. 44,800 Rs. 48,880 Rs.74,400