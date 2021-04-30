Gold rates today surged in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam on 30 April 2021

Gold rate today on 30 April 2021: The gold rates have surged at all major cities across the country on Friday. On MCX, the gold rate is at Rs. 48,330. The yellow metal prices have remained choppy in the last week.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 44,300 Rs. 48,330 Rs.73,300 Hyderabad Rs. 44,300 Rs. 48,330 Rs.73,300 Kerala Rs. 44,300 Rs. 48,330 Rs.73,300 Vizag Rs. 44,300 Rs. 48,330 Rs.73,300

Gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase. According to the experts, the gold and silver prices would further come down.