Gold rates today surges in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai on 09 May 2021

Gold rate today on 09 May 2021: Gold rates today have been surges at all major cities in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai. Gold rate in Delhi for 22-carat has remained at Rs. 45,990 and that of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 49,990 with Rs 80 and Rs. 40 hike on both the metals respectively. In Chennai, the gold rate is at Rs 45,100 per ten gram of 22 carat with Rs. 130 hike and 24-carat gold is at Rs. 49,200 with Rs. 140 surge.



The gold rates in Kolkata is at Rs. 45,990 per 10 gram of 22 carat with Rs. 860 fall and the rate of ten grams of 24 carat is at Rs. 49,650 with Rs. 10 hike. In Mumbai, the gold rates have been at Rs. 44,900 and Rs. 45,900 per ten grams of 22 carat and 24 carat with Rs. 100 hike.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 45,990 Rs. 49,990 Rs.71,500 Chennai Rs. 45,100 Rs. 49,200 Rs.76,100 Kolkata Rs. 45,990 Rs. 49,650 Rs.71,500 Mumbai Rs. 44,900 Rs. 45,900 Rs.71,500

Gold and silver prices have weakened at global markets, making the domestic prices in India also weak, resulting in the fall of prices. However, the gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment, and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned price is closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or an increase.

