Gold rates today surges in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai on 11 March 2021

Gold rate today on 11 March 2021: Gold rates today have surged at all major cities in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai. On MCX, the gold rates have been at Rs. 45,600 with a hike of Rs. 160. Gold rate in Delhi for 22-carat has remained at Rs. 43,950 with a hike of Rs. 150 and that of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 47,970 with a hike of Rs. 170. In Chennai, the gold rate is at Rs 42,150 per ten gram of 22 carat with Rs. 110 increase and 24-carat gold at Rs. 45,980 with a surge of Rs. 120.

The gold rates in Kolkata is at Rs. 44,150 per 10 gram of 22 carat with a hike of Rs. 310 and the rate of ten grams of 24 carat is at Rs. 46,790 with a hike of Rs. 310. In Mumbai, the gold rates have been at Rs. 43,430 and Rs. 44,430 per ten grams of 22 carat and 24 carat





City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 43,950 Rs. 47,970 Rs.67,000 Chennai Rs. 42,150 Rs. 45,980 Rs.71,400 Kolkata Rs. 44,150 Rs. 46,790 Rs.67,000 Mumbai Rs. 43,430 Rs. 44,430 Rs.67,000

Gold and silver prices have weakened at global markets, making the domestic prices in India also weak, resulting in the fall of prices. However, the gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment, and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned price is closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or an increase.