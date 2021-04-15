Gold rates today surges in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai on 15 April 2021

Gold rate today on 15 April 2021: Gold rates today have hiked at all major cities in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai. Gold rate in Delhi for 22-carat has remained at Rs. 45,950 with a hike of Rs. 240 and that of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 50,120 with a hike of Rs. 250. In Chennai, the gold rate is at Rs 43,740 per ten gram of 22 carat with Rs. 10 decrease and 24-carat gold is at Rs. 47,690 with Rs. 10 decrease.

The gold rates in Kolkata is at Rs. 46,380 per 10 gram of 22 carat with an increase of Rs. 520 and the rate of ten grams of 24 carat is at Rs. 49,080 with an increase of Rs. 520. In Mumbai, the gold rates have been at Rs. 44,850 and Rs. 45,850 per ten grams of 22 carat and 24 carat with Rs. 90 hike.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 45,950 Rs. 50,120 Rs.67,600 Chennai Rs. 43,740 Rs. 47,690 Rs.71,900 Kolkata Rs. 46,380 Rs. 49,080 Rs.67,600 Mumbai Rs. 44,850 Rs. 45,850 Rs.67,600

Gold and silver prices have weakened at global markets, making the domestic prices in India also weak, resulting in the fall of prices. However, the gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment, and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned price is closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or an increase.