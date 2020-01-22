Gold, silver price hiked in Hyderabad, other cities on January 22

Hyderabad: The gold price which reduced yesterday has again recorded a hike on Wednesday (January 22). Following the yellow metal, the rate of silver also went up at all major cities across the country.

With this, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in the Hyderabad market has gone up by Rs 160 and reached Rs 41.830. Similarly, the rate of ten grams of 22-carat gold also hiked by Rs 160 and touched Rs 38,360.

The cost of silver has increased by Rs 100 per kg and priced at Rs 49,600 in Hyderabad. A similar situation exists in Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam. Here the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 41.830 and the rate of ten grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 38,360.

Even in the Delhi market, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold went up by Rs 100 and tagged at Rs 40,400. In the same way, the rate of ten grams of 22-carat gold also strengthened by Rs 100 and marked at Rs 39,200. The cost of silver hiked by Rs 100 per kg and priced at Rs 49,600.