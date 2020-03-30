Today Gold Price: Gold, silver prices increased in Hyderabad on March 30

Today Gold Price: Gold and silver prices today surges by a slight margin on Monday, March 30. With which the gold price of ten gram of 22 carats is increased by Rs. 10 to Rs. 39,838 and the price of ten-gram of 24 carat also increased by Rs.10 to Rs. 43,385. The silver, on the other hand, has also hiked by Rs.10 to Rs. 39,510.

The gold prices in Amaravati and Vijayawada has followed the same trend as that of in Hyderabad with prices Rs. 39,838 and Rs. 43,385 per ten grams of 22 carat and 24 carat respectively.

In national capital as well, the gold price has seen a hike of Rs. 10 per ten grams of 22 carat by which the price is tagged at Rs 41,420 while the 24-carat gold price also increased by Rs. 10 to 43,720 respectively. The price of silver remained at Rs. 39,510.

There are many factors that affect the gold price such as Inflation, global market price changes, gold reserves at the central banks, interest rates, jewelry market and trade wars.