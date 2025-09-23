Gold, silver prices skyrocket to fresh all-time highs

New Delhi: Goldprices surged Rs 2,200 to hit a fresh peak of Rs 1,16,200 per 10 grams in the national capital buoyed by strong global cues as investors awaited key commentary from US Fed officials for policy direction. According to the All India Sarafa Association, the precious metal of 99.9 per cent purity had closed at Rs 1,14,000 per 10 grams on Friday. In the local bullion market, gold of 99.5 per cent purity rallied Rs 2,150 to hit a record high of Rs 1,15,650 per 10 grams. It had settled at Rs 1,13,500 per 10 grams in the previous market session.

Meanwhile, silver prices skyrocketed by Rs 4,380 to hit an all-time high of Rs 1,36,380 per kilogram. The white metal had ended at Rs 1,32,000 per kg on Friday, as per the Association. So far in this year, silver prices have zoomed Rs 46,680 per kilogram or 52.04 per cent, rallying from Rs 89,700 per kg on December 31, 2024. On the global front, spot gold rose more than 1 per cent to hit a record peak of $3,728.43 per ounce. Spot silver was trading 1.19 per cent higher at $43.61 per ounce. It hit an intra-day high of $43.80 per ounce. Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.” He added: “Both gold and silver traded at record levels in the domestic markets, tracking the bullish trend in international markets.