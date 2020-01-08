Gold, silver rates declined in Hyderabad, other cities on January 8

Hyderabad: The gold rates, which continuously increased for the last few days, has come down on Wednesday (January 8). The tension between the USA-Iran is said to be the main reason for this downtrend.

With this, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in the Hyderabad market has decreased by Rs 530 and reached Rs 41,980. Similarly, the rate of ten grams of 22-carat gold also dropped by Rs 530 and priced at Rs 38,430.

Following the yellow metal, the price of silver also declined by Rs 250 per kg and touched Rs 50,750 in Hyderabad. A similar situation exists in Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam. Here the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold is Rs 41,980 and the rate of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 38,430.

Even in the Delhi market, the cost of ten grams of 24-carat gold decreased by Rs 560 and tagged at Rs 40,440. In the same way, the rate of ten grams of 22-carat gold also came down by Rs 550 and priced at Rs 39,250. The price silver reduced by Rs 250 per kg and marked at Rs 50,750.