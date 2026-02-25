Heavy rains, gales flatten maize crop

Ketepally (Nalgonda): Heavy rains accompanied by strong gusty winds wreaked havoc in Tungaturthi village of Ketepalli mandal on Tuesday night, leaving vast stretches of maize crop completely flattened. The sudden spell of unseasonal rain lashed the region, causing severe damage to standing crops just weeks before harvest.

According to local farmers, the intense winds uprooted and bent the maize plants to the ground, resulting in heavy losses. “Within a few hours, our entire crop was destroyed. We invested heavily in seeds, fertilizers and labour, hoping for a good yield this season,” lamented a farmer from the village.

The unexpected weather has come as a major setback, as many farmers were depending on the maize harvest to repay loans and meet household expenses. With the crop flattened and soaked in rainwater, prospects of recovery appear bleak.

Farmers have urged the state government to conduct an immediate field survey and assess the extent of the damage. They demanded adequate compensation and financial assistance to help them recover from the losses caused by the unseasonal rains.

Agriculture officials are expected to visit the affected fields soon to evaluate the damage and submit a report to higher authorities.