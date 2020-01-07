Gold, silver rates increased in Hyderabad, other cities on January 7

Hyderabad: The gold price has increased heavily on Tuesday (January 7). Following the yellow metal, the silver rate has also recorded an upward trend.

With this, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in the Hyderabad market has gone up by Rs 740 and reached Rs 42,510. Similarly, the cost of ten grams of 22-carat gold also increased by Rs 640 and priced at Rs 38,960.

The silver price has hiked by Rs 1400 per kg and touched Rs 51,000 in Hyderabad. A similar situation exists in Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam. Here the rate of ten grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 42,510 and the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 38,960.

Even in the Delhi market, the cost of ten grams of 24-carat gold strengthened by Rs 650 and tagged at Rs 41,000. In the same way, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold increased by Rs 650 and marked at Rs 39,800. The silver rate has went up by Rs 1400 per kg and priced at Rs 51,000.