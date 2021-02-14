Government approves an additional amount of over Rs 3,000 crore to five states affected by floods, cyclones & Pest attack last year

The High-Level Committee (HLC) under the Chairmanship of Home Minister Amit Shah has approved additional Central Assistance of over Rs 3,112 crore under the National Disaster Response Fund to five states, which were affected by floods, cyclones and Pest attack during 2020.

The High-Level Committee approved over Rs 1,255 crore for Bihar and Rs 280 crore for Andhra Pradesh which was affected by floods during South-West Monsoon 2020. Nearly Rs 287 crore has been approved for Tamil Nadu which was affected by cyclones Burevi and Nivar.

Nearly Rs 10 crore has been approved for Union Territory of Puducherry, which was affected by Cyclone Nivar. The High-Level Committee approved over Rs 1,280 crore for Madhya Pradesh for Pest Attack during Kharif-2020.

While approving the additional Central Assistance, Home Minister Amit Shah said the Union Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has resolved to help the people of Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Madhya Pradesh who braved these natural disasters.

The Central Government had deputed Inter-Ministerial Central Teams immediately after the calamities without waiting for the receipt of Memorandum from the affected State Governments.

In addition to this, the Centre has released over Rs 1,936 crore to 28 States during the financial year 2020-21, to date, from the State Disaster Risk Management Fund and over Rs 4,409 crore to 11 States from National State Disaster Risk Management Fund.